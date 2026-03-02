Protests in India over killing of Khamenei

Srinagar/Lucknow: From Kashmir to Karnataka, Shia mourners took to the streets in various parts of India on Sunday to express outrage and grief over the death of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US-Israel strike.

Khamenei was killed in an airstrike in Tehran on Saturday during a joint Israel-US attack on Iran. Iranian state media confirmed the same on Sunday, triggering a wave of protests and mourning across the world, including India.

Kashmir - which has about 15 lakh Shias - witnessed major protests at Lal Chowk, Saida Kadal, Budgam, Bandipora, Anantnag and Pulwama, an official said. The protesters were seen beating their chests as they shouted anti-US and anti-Israel slogans. J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed deep concern over the developments in Iran and appealed for calm amid widespread protests.

Expressing "profound anguish" over the assassination of Khamenei, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah urged the administration to handle the situation with sensitivity and discretion, ensuring that those who wish to mourn are able to do so respectfully. Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the chief priest of Kashmir, said he was deeply saddened and outraged at Khamenei's killing.

Many Muslim bodies and organisations across the country announced a multiple-day mourning period and scheduled their protests on Monday as well in memory of the Iranian leader.

In Uttar Pradesh's capital, Lucknow, scores of people gathered near the Bara Imambara mosque and shouted slogans during the protest, with women mourners clinging to the Iranian leader's photo and weeping. Maulana Yasoob Abbas, general secretary of All India Shia Personal Law Board, announced that effigies of US President Donald Trump and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be burnt during the protest on Monday.

The Shia community has declared a three-day mourning, during which people will wear black, hoist black flags at their homes and organise special prayers, Abbas added. Punjab, which has a minuscule Muslim population, saw protests and effigies being burnt in Ludhiana. Shahi Imam Maulana Mohammad Usman Rahmani Ludhianvi, who led the protest, demanded that the central government declare a week-long national mourning. Condolence meetings were also organised at Dargah in Dorai and Taragarh in Ajmer, where members of the community offered prayers and expressed grief over the incident.