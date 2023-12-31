Telugu hero Vishwa Karthikeya signs Indonesian project

Tollywood is making waves globally, gaining recognition from Hollywood makers, and now, Vishwa Karthikeya, a Tollywood actor who started as a child artist and made his debut as a hero with "KaliyugaPattanamlo," is set to star in an Indonesian project. Ayushi Patel, the leading lady from "KaliyugaPattanamlo," is confirmed to play the female lead in this Indonesian film.

Vishwa Karthikeya has an extensive background as a child actor, appearing in over 50 films in Tollywood. His portfolio includes roles in movies alongside notable actors like Balakrishna, Rajasekhar, Bapu, and Rajendra Prasad. Some of his notable films as a child actor include "Gorintaku," "Janaki Weds Sriram," "Letha Manasulu," "Siva Shankar," and "Adhinayakudu."

The upcoming Indonesian project, titled 'Shoonyam Chapter 1,' features Hindi and Indonesian actors in significant roles. The film revolves around the concept of supernatural powers and is produced and directed by CK GhouseModhin under the banner of Silver Blinds (Indonesia). The camerawork will be handled by Unni Rao from the USA. The movie is set to be released in Telugu, Hindi, and Bahasa (Indonesian language). Production is expected to commence in March of the coming year