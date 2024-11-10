Thaman confirms his involvement in ‘Pushpa 2’

Tollywood's much-awaited blockbuster, Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, is gearing up for a grand release on December 5, 2024. Directed by the acclaimed Sukumar, this multilingual action drama has fans eagerly counting down the days. The film, produced by Mythri Movie Makers, promises to be an extravagant cinematic experience.

In recent days, speculation has been rife about the involvement of music composer Thaman in the film's background score. What started as a rumor has now been officially confirmed. Last night, during singer Karthik’s live concert in Hyderabad, Thaman surprised fans with a candid revelation. He mentioned, “I have Pushpa 2 waiting, and I need to go,” confirming his collaboration with the film. This announcement has only heightened the excitement surrounding the sequel.

While Devi Sri Prasad (DSP) remains the primary music composer for Pushpa 2, Thaman's addition to the team for the background score is expected to elevate the film's impact, adding his signature touch to the already dynamic soundtrack.

The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast, with Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj taking on significant roles. The combination of Sukumar’s direction, Allu Arjun’s iconic portrayal of Pushpa Raj, and DSP's chart-topping music, complemented by Thaman’s background score, has fans anticipating a powerful cinematic spectacle this December.

With the countdown officially on, Pushpa 2 is set to create a box office frenzy, promising an action-packed, high-energy experience for audiences across languages.