THE COMPLETE ACTOR’S CROWN: Celebrating Mohanlal with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award

When Malayalam cinema’s own Lalettan, Mohanlal, was bestowed with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, it was a moment of celebration not just for Kerala but for all of Indian cinema. Joining an elite fraternity of actors and technicians, Mohanlal becomes only the second Malayali to receive the honour after legendary filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan in 2004. The recognition is no surprise—Mohanlal’s career, spanning over four decades, is a testament to his versatility, dedication, and sheer brilliance.

Mohanlal’s journey began on Christmas Day, 1980, with Manjil Virinja Pookkal, where the chubby-cheeked debutant played the villain Narendran. Even then, his screen presence and emotive intensity were evident, heralding the arrival of a future superstar. Over the years, he has seamlessly embodied every shade of human emotion—romance, comedy, action, tragedy—earning admiration from peers and fans alike. His ability to emote, dance, perform action sequences, and even lend his voice to songs, as in Kannezhuthi Pottum Thottu, sets him apart as the quintessential “Complete Actor.”

Mohanlal’s accolades speak volumes. Five National Awards—including Bharatham, Kireedam, Vanaprastham, and the 2016 Special Jury Award for multiple films—nine Kerala State Awards, and numerous Filmfare awards mark milestones in a career that coincides with the golden era of Malayalam cinema. Internationally acclaimed projects like Company and Iruvar further underscore his pan-Indian appeal.

Beyond awards, it is the emotional depth, consistency, and unmatched versatility that make Mohanlal deserving of India’s highest cinematic honour. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is not just recognition—it is a celebration of a lifetime dedicated to the art of cinema, and no one embodies that legacy better than Mohanlal.