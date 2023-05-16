The Lyrical Video Of The Soulful ‘Premisthunna’ Song From Anand Devarakonda, Vaishnavi And Viraj Ashwin’s ‘Baby’ Is Out

Tollywood’s young actor Anand Devarakonda is picking unique plots to impress all his fans and music buffs. Be his debut movie Dorasaani or the latest one Baby, he always treats by holding heart-touching stories. Off late, the makers of the Baby movie launched the third single “Premisthunna…” and being an emotional one, it is all awesome. Already the first song, “Oo Rendu Prema Meghalila…” song is a blockbuster one and now this song will also turn into an instant hit for sure… Anand teamed up with young actors Vaishnavi Chaitanya and Viraj Ashwin for this triangular love tale.

Along with the makers, even Anand also shared the lyrical video of the “Premisthunna…” song on his Twitter page… Take a look!

Along with sharing the song, he also wrote, “#BabyTheMovie 3rd Single #Premisthunna OUT NOW. The Heart Breaking Song of the season that'll sting your hearts is here - https://youtu.be/IENPHyug5Ek @VijaiBulganin @PvnsRohit @sureshbanisetti”.

Well, the song is a complete soulful one and showcased Anand and Viraj turning emotional reminiscing their beautiful moments with Vaishnavi. Anand remembers his school days while Viraj makes us go teary-eyed with his beautiful thoughts and memories. Young singer PVNS Rohit crooned it pretty well and Vijai Bulganin once again showed off his magic with beautiful composition. Even Suresh Banisetti’s lyrics also took the song to the next level.

Going with the teaser, it starts off with the lead actors Anand and Vaishnavi’s school days. They fall for each other and spend beautiful days showering love on each other. But the twist in the tale is shown when Vaishnavi meets a rich student at her college. So, we need to wait and watch to know how Anand and Vaishnavi deal with the new friendships in their college.

Casting Details of this movie:

• Anand Deverakonda

• Vaishnavi Chaitanya

• Viraj Ashwin

• Nagababu

• Lirisha, Kusuma Degalamarri

• Sathvik Anand

• Babloo, Seetha

• Mounika

• Keerthana

Baby movie is being directed by Sai Rajesh and is produced by SKN under the Mass Movie Makers banner. Anand is also part of another interesting movie Gam Gam Ganesha.

Tags: Anand Devarakonda, Vaishnavi, Viraj Ashwin, Baby movie, Baby, Baby third single, Premisthunna song, PVNS Rohit, Sai Rajesh, Tollywood