Live
- Comm min expects to issue 20,000 status holder certificates to exporters this year: DGFT
- Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Takes Aim At PM Modi's 'Perpetual Pain' During Madhya Pradesh Rally
- T'gana polls: Cong, BRS conspiring to defeat BJP in Kamareddy but KCR will lose both segments, says Kishan Reddy
- Sensex, Nifty rally more than 1 pc as investors cheer softer US inflation number
- Would Ram temple have been built under Congress rule, Adityanath asks during MP campaign
- Won't be surprised if JD(S) merges with BJP, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
- The Biden-Xi meeting is aimed at getting the relationship on better footing, but tough issues loom
- Curtains down on MP poll campaign; 2,533 candidates in race for 230 assembly seats
- Equity investors become richer by Rs 3.29 lakh cr as markets rally over 1 pc
- Asian economies must ramp up wind and solar power to keep global warming under 1.5C, report says
Just In
This Week's New Theatrical Movies and OTT Series Releases From Mangalavaaram to Ghost
Highlights
Explore this week's entertainment lineup with a mix of theatrical releases and exciting OTT content. Delve into medium-budget films hitting the...
Explore this week's entertainment lineup with a mix of theatrical releases and exciting OTT content. Delve into medium-budget films hitting the theaters and engaging content streaming on popular platforms.
In Theatres:
Mangalavaaram (Telugu film) – November 17
Spark L.I.F.E (Telugu film) – November 17
Sapta Saagaralu Dhati Side B (Kannada film – Telugu dub) – November 17
Adhurs (Telugu film – Re-release) – November 18
On OTT:
Netflix:
Sukhee (Hindi film) – November 17
The Railway Men (Hindi web series) – November 18
Disney Plus Hotstar:
Apurva (Hindi film) – November 15
Kannur Squad (Malayalam film) – November 17
ZEE5:
Ghost (Kannada film) – November 17
Jio Cinema:
The Flash (English film – Other languages dub) – November 15
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS