This Week's New Theatrical Movies and OTT Series Releases From Mangalavaaram to Ghost

Explore this week's entertainment lineup with a mix of theatrical releases and exciting OTT content. Delve into medium-budget films hitting the theaters and engaging content streaming on popular platforms.

In Theatres:

Mangalavaaram (Telugu film) – November 17

Spark L.I.F.E (Telugu film) – November 17

Sapta Saagaralu Dhati Side B (Kannada film – Telugu dub) – November 17

Adhurs (Telugu film – Re-release) – November 18

On OTT:

Netflix:

Sukhee (Hindi film) – November 17

The Railway Men (Hindi web series) – November 18


Disney Plus Hotstar:

Apurva (Hindi film) – November 15

Kannur Squad (Malayalam film) – November 17


ZEE5:

Ghost (Kannada film) – November 17


Jio Cinema:

The Flash (English film – Other languages dub) – November 15

