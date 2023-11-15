This Week's New Theatrical Movies and OTT Series Releases From Mangalavaaram to Ghost





Explore this week's entertainment lineup with a mix of theatrical releases and exciting OTT content. Delve into medium-budget films hitting the theaters and engaging content streaming on popular platforms.

In Theatres:

Mangalavaaram (Telugu film) – November 17



Spark L.I.F.E (Telugu film) – November 17

Sapta Saagaralu Dhati Side B (Kannada film – Telugu dub) – November 17

Adhurs (Telugu film – Re-release) – November 18

On OTT:

Netflix:

Sukhee (Hindi film) – November 17



The Railway Men (Hindi web series) – November 18





Disney Plus Hotstar:

Apurva (Hindi film) – November 15

Kannur Squad (Malayalam film) – November 17





ZEE5:

Ghost (Kannada film) – November 17







Jio Cinema:

The Flash (English film – Other languages dub) – November 15

