Throwback: Thalapathy Vijay With Thala Dhoni During CSK Match

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the most popular actors in Kollywood. On the other hand, Kollywood fans refer to another person as Thala. No it's not just Ajith. If you haven't guessed by now it's MS Dhoni who had been representing Chennai for long in the famed Indian Premier League (IPL) format of cricket. Both are stars in their own right and share a huge fan following. What happens when the two come together? Isn't it a sight to behold? What if we said it actually happened?



This was many many years ago when Kollywood actors Nayanthara and Thalapathy vijay were chosen as the brand ambassadors for IPL. So, during the inaugural session, Vijay and Dhoni actually met along with the actor's son in tow. This memorable moment was captured by cricketer Matthew Hayden who shared the picture to mark MS Dhoni's birthday today. Have a look...

When the cricketer shared the picture on Instagram, fans of actor Vijay as well as MSD commented and liked the photo and also circulated the picture on social media extensively.



The Aussie cricketer used to play for CSK in the first season of the Indian Premier League.

Ms Dhoni is chilling out at his Ranchi home with wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva while Vijay is awaiting the release of his next titled Master helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The director's last venture Kaithi starring Karthi was a blockbuster.

Here's wishing MS Dhoni a very happy birthday.