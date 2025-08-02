‘Tin Soldier’ trailer unveiled; US release set for Sep 12

Samuel Goldwyn Films has unveiled the gripping U.S. trailer for Tin Soldier, an explosive action thriller directed by Brad Furman (The Lincoln Lawyer, Runner Runner), featuring a powerhouse cast that includes Jamie Foxx, Robert De Niro, and Scott Eastwood. The film is slated to release in select theaters across the United States on September 12, 2025.

At the heart of Tin Soldier is Foxx’s character, The Bokushi, a cult-like figure who recruits disillusioned military veterans into his radical, self-styled army under the guise of a “rehabilitation” program. Promising redemption and empowerment, Bokushi builds a fiercely loyal militant community, protected inside a fortified compound. When his growing force becomes a national concern, government authorities tap Nash Cavanaugh (Scott Eastwood), a former recruit turned defector with a personal grudge, to dismantle the cult from within.

Robert De Niro portrays Emmanuel Ashburn, a no-nonsense intelligence chief tasked with overseeing the dangerous infiltration. The trailer teases a potent mix of psychological warfare, explosive combat, and cultish pageantry, underscored by high-octane visuals and emotionally charged confrontations.

Also starring John Leguizamo, Joey Bicicchi, and Rita Ora, Tin Soldier blends themes of trauma, loyalty, and manipulation with blockbuster-level action. The screenplay, co-written by Jess Fuerst and Pablo Fenjves, seeks to explore the complexities of post-war disillusionment and the vulnerabilities it can breed.

Although the film has already debuted in the UK to mixed reviews—with critics divided over its "chaotic" structure and intense tone—the U.S. trailer hints at a gritty, adrenaline-fueled ride driven by strong performances and bold narrative choices.

Produced by Steven Chasman, Brad Feinstein, and others, Tin Soldier promises to be a compelling entry in the genre of military thrillers with a cult twist. Whether it delivers on its ambitious premise remains to be seen.