Tollywood bags more money this year

When compared to other film industries, Tollywood delivered more successful films in 2021. Though, there were many barriers such as pandemic, theatres closure, ticket prices, films received successful talk and bagged huge amounts at box office. New comer's films such as "Jathi Ratnalu" and "Uppena" created equal buzz with stars films like "Pushpa: The Rise", "Akhanda", "Vakeel Saab", "Krack". Films like "Love Story", "Most Eligible Bachelor", "Rang De", "Wild Dog" also brought profits to the producers. Some films like "Narappa" and "Dhrushyam 2" were released in OTT platforms and gained huge popularity in audience. Let's have a look on some blockbusters of 2021 which hit theatres.

Pushpa: The Rise: The mass masala entertainer written and directed by Sukumar and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media, it stars Allu Arjun as the titular character alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil The first of two cinematic parts, the film depicts the rise of a coolie in the smuggling syndicate of red sanders, a rare wood that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh state. Allu Arjun's performance and visuals owned respect to the film and stood as a commercial entertainer of the year. A sequel titled "Pushpa: The Rule" is scheduled to commence production next year.

Akhanda: Balakrishna's mass entertainer "Akhanda" written and directed by Boyapati Srinu and produced by Dwaraka Creations. Balakrishna was seen in a dual role alongside Pragya Jaiswal, Jagapathi Babu and Srikanth. The film opened to mixed reviews with praise for Balakrishna's performance as Aghora but criticism for the storyline.Later, the film became commercially successful grossing over 100 crore at the box office.

Vakeel Saab: "Vakeel Saab" which stars Pavan Kalyan in title role written and directed by Venu Sriram and produced by Dil Raju and Sirish. The legal drama film is a remake of the 2016 Hindi film "Pink". Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, Prakash Raj, and Shruti Haasan were the remaining cast. The court scenes which comes in the latter half entertained audience and made this film to list among successful films of the year.

Uppena: The romantic drama film written and directed by debutant Buchi Babu Sana and produced Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in a collaboration with Sukumar Writings, features debutants Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles, with Vijay Sethupathi playing a prominent role. Set near Kakinada of 2002, the plot follows Aasi, a fisherman who falls in love with Bebamma. Her father Raayanam is an influential zamindar, who fiercely protects his daughter to safeguard his family's honour. Though, the plot is regular, audience connected to its presentation and made the film huge success. Sukumar mark promotions also helped in film's success.

Jathi Ratnalu: "Jathi Ratnalu" becomes the most successful comedy film of the year. The film written and directed by Anudeep KV produced by Nag Ashwin under Swapna Cinema, the film stars Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Faria Abdullah The plot follows three happy-go-lucky men who arrive in the city for a better life but land up in jail for a crime they didn't commit. The film entertained all classes audience and remained in successful film list.

Krack: This action thriller is directed by Gopichand Malineni. It stars Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan, Samuthirakani, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. The film depicts the conflict between a circle inspector and a gangster.The film started with positive reviews from the critics who appreciated the performances and writing. The film stood commercially successful at the box office.