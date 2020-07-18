Nithin marriage date: Hero Nithiin who is enjoying the success of Bheeshma is all set to enter into wedlock. He will tie the knot with Shalini on July 26th at 8:30 PM in Hyderabad, following the guidelines imposed by the government. Only family members and close friends will attend the wedding ceremony.

It is known that Nithiin and Shalini's Pasupu Kumkuma function was held in February.

Nithiin is presently starring in Range De and Check. He has also lined up Andhadhun remake with Merlapaka Gandhi and Power Peta with Krishna Chaitanya.