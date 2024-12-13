Live
Just In
Allu Arjun Granted Interim Bail in Stampede Case; YS Jagan Condemns Actor’s Arrest
Tollywood star Allu Arjun receives interim bail from the High Court after being remanded for 14 days in the Sandhya Theater stampede case.
Tollywood star Allu Arjun, who was arrested in connection with the stampede incident at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theater, has been granted interim bail by the High Court. Earlier, he had been remanded for 14 days, and efforts were being made to shift him to Chanchalguda jail.
However, following a review of the case and the arguments presented by Allu Arjun’s legal team, the High Court has granted him interim bail, allowing his release pending further legal proceedings.
Meanwhile, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan took to social media to express his views on Allu Arjun’s arrest. He acknowledged the tragic loss of a woman’s life in the stampede but questioned the fairness of holding the actor directly responsible for the incident.
Jagan noted that Allu Arjun had expressed his sorrow over the tragedy and pledged to support the victim's family. However, he emphasized that it was unjust to frame criminal charges against the actor, especially since he was not involved in the stampede.
Jagan tweeted, “The loss of a woman’s life in the stampede is immeasurable for the family. Allu Arjun has expressed his sorrow and acted responsibly. But it is not fair to directly hold him accountable for this incident, as he wasn’t involved. I strongly condemn the arrest of Allu Arjun.”
The legal proceedings will continue as the High Court considers the quash petition filed by Allu Arjun’s legal team.