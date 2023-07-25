A funky love promo from ‘Tillu Square’ garners youth attention; announces first single

“Tillu Square” is an upcoming Telugu movie that stars Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles. Directed by Mallik Ram, the movie has once again made headlines. The makers surprised audiences by announcing the launch of the first single, “Ticket Eh Konakunda.” A funky love promo has been released to create excitement for the full song, set to be released on July 26, 2023. Ram Miriyala is the music director for this film.

Sithara Entertainments, in association with Fortune Four Cinemas, has produced this movie. It is now expected to be postponed to October from its original release date of September 15, 2023.