A tribute to unconditional love

The Telugu remake of Tamil hit ‘96’ has been titled ‘Jaanu.’

The Telugu remake of Tamil hit '96' has been titled 'Jaanu.' The title was revealed on Tuesday along with the first look poster featuring Sharwanand, who is seen with camels in desert.

Director C Prem Kumar, who wrote and directed '96,' is helming the Telugu remake too.

Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand will step into the shoes of Trisha and Vijay Sethupathi, respectively, in the upcoming film.

"Another special film and a role that has challenged me to be better than I was yesterday…(sic)," Samantha had tweeted after she completed shooting for her portions.

'96' revolved around a lonely photographer, in his late 30s, who is stuck in the memories of his high-school romance.

The film struck a chord with the audience thanks to the strong sense of nostalgia that it managed to evoke in the audience.

Prem's brilliant choice of 90s movie songs was the icing on the cake. '96' composer Govind Vasantha is scoring the music for the Telugu version too.

Shot in Vizag, Hyderabad, Maldives and Kenya, 'Jaanu' is Samantha's maiden collaboration with Sharwanand.

The film is currently in the post-production stage. The makers are expected to announce the release date soon.


