Aadi Pinisetty’s supernatural thriller ‘Shabdam’ locks release date

Aadi Pinisetty and director Arivazhagan, the duo behind the hit film Vaishali, are teaming up again for the supernatural crime thriller Shabdam. Produced by 7G Films Siva, the film is set to release worldwide on February 28, 2025, in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi.

Known for incorporating unique horror elements, Arivazhagan, who used ‘water’ as a supernatural factor in Vaishali, has now centered Shabdam around ‘sound’. The film stars Lakshmi Menon as the female lead, with a stellar supporting cast including Simran, Laila, Redin Kingsley, MS Bhaskar, and Rajeev Menon.

Shabdam marks 7G Films Siva’s foray into big-budget filmmaking after distributing over 225 Tamil films and co-producing projects like Draupadi and Rudra Thandavam. It is also the biggest-budget film in Aadi Pinisetty’s career.

The film promises an international cinematic experience with high-end visual and sound effects, complemented by Thaman’s music and audiography by T. Uday Kumar. Post-production is in its final stages, ensuring top-notch VFX and sound design. N Cinemas will handle the grand release across Andhra and Telangana, building anticipation for a thrilling horror spectacle.