Aadi Sai Kumar turns as a sincere cop

These days most of the young actors of Tollywood are picking interesting subjects. Be it thrillers, love stories, horror subjects or comedy plots, they are tweaking it with some interesting elements. Off late, Aadi Sai Kumar who is all working hard to own a blockbuster is all set to treat his fans with the 'Black' movie. The title itself is intriguing and the recently released teaser also raised the hopes on the movie.

It all starts off with the conflict between the lead actor and the antagonist.

Aadi is trapped in a case and he is seen all trying his best to come out of it! In the end, he will be seen in the uniform and owned that striking look! Touted to be an action thriller, the high-octane action sequences and stunt performances made this teaser worth watching.

Another young hero of Tollywood Sudheer Babu released the teaser of the 'Black' movie on his Twitter page and also wished the whole team of this movie.

Speaking about the Black movie, it is being directed by GB Krishna who is known for the movies like 'Aadu Magaadra Bujji' and 'Iddari Lokam Okate'.

This action-thriller is being bankrolled by Mahankali Diwakar under his home banner Mahankali Movies.

It also has an ensemble cast of Amani, Surya, Kaushal Manda, Prudhvi Raj, Satyam Rajesh and Thagubothu Ramesh. Actress Dharshana Banik of Aatagadu fame is roped in to play the female lead role while the makers of this movie promised to deliver a unique plotline that definitely entertains the audience. As Aadi Sai Kumar is waiting to bag a blockbuster, we all need to wait for the release of the movie.