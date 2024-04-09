Abhishek Pictures unveils majestic adventure ‘Nagabandham’ on Ugadi

Renowned producer and distributor Abhishek Nama, known for his groundbreaking films like "Goodachari" and "Devil: The British Secret Agent," is set to redefine the cinematic landscape with an epic adventure. Production No. 9 of Abhishek Pictures, in collaboration with Thunder Studios, is helmed by Madhusudhan Rao.

With a vision to create a cinematic masterpiece, Abhishek Nama, who showcased his directorial prowess with "Devil," crafts a compelling narrative intertwined with spiritual and adventurous elements. Presented by Devansh Nama and co-produced by Dev Babu Gandi (Bujji), the film promises to captivate audiences across languages.

On the auspicious occasion of Ugadi, Abhishek Pictures unveiled the title of their grand venture – "Nagabandham," with the tagline "The Secret Treasure." The announcement was accompanied by a mesmerizing glimpse, transporting viewers to an enigmatic world filled with intrigue and mystique. The VFX work amplifies the visual splendor, creating an immersive experience.

Introducing the mysterious Aghori character portrayed by Avinash, renowned for his role in "KGF," the teaser ignites curiosity about the lead actor and the thrilling quest for Lord Vishnu's treasure. With director Abhishek Nama steering the ship and producer Madhusudhan Rao assembling a team of seasoned technicians, the film guarantees an unforgettable journey into a realm of magic and adventure.

Soundar Rajan S captures the enchanting visuals, while Abhe weaves magic through the musical score. Srikanth Vissa's dialogues add depth to the narrative, and Santosh Kamireddy's editing ensures a seamless flow. Gandhi Nadikudikar's intricate production design enhances the authenticity of the mystical world.

"Nagabandham" is a pan-Indian extravaganza set for a simultaneous release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages in 2025. While the main cast is yet to be unveiled, anticipation is already soaring for this cinematic spectacle that promises to leave an indelible mark on audiences worldwide.