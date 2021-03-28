'Acharya' team entertains mega fans with full meals treat

Megastar Chiranjeevi is known for his grace and groovy steps. There are many young actors in the industry trying to match his grace but fails before this actor's kind of energy. Megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming film, Acharya, is an out and out commercial entertainer, which is being directed by Koratala Siva and bankrolled by Ram Charan Tej.

On the occasion of Ram Charan's birthday, the movie team has released a poster in which both Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan seen walking with guns in their hand. All the mega fans are keyed up after the poster has been released. Now as a double bonanza to them, a news with a poster was released by the team revealing that the first single from the film is going to be out on March 31st, at 4:05 PM. Mani Sharma is the music director of the film, and the poster that's been released for this song is enough to pump up all Mega fans. Chiranjeevi looks to be in his element, dancing and grooving, reminding one of classic Chiru.

This is enough to say that it is the best treat for all Mega fans from Ram Charan, Audiences are waiting to see Chiranjeevi dance gracefully on-screen once again. Kajal Aggarwal is paired beside Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde are playing important cameos in the film.