Adivi Sesh HIT 2 Hindi Dubbed Version Exclusive Details

HIT 2, the upcoming film starring Adivi Sesh, will be released on December 2nd. As the release date approaches, the team is doing all necessary to promote the picture. The movie team is quite confident in the film's output. Meanwhile, reports of the Hindi-dubbed version of HIT 2 have gained attraction on social media sites in recent years. Following the success of Major in the North Belt, the Hindi audience and buyers eagerly anticipate HIT 2. Still, the makers have yet to decide on the film's Hindi version release.



Meanwhile, according to our sources, Adivi Sesh will begin dubbing for his role in HIT 2 this weekend. The Hindi dubbed version of the film will be ready for theatrical distribution two weeks after the Telugu version. The film received an A certificate from the censor board with a runtime of 2 hours.