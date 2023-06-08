After ‘Adipurush,’ Ramayana to hit screens again; B-town star couple to cast as Rama and Sita, pan-India star as Raavan!

“Adipurush,” a mythological film based on the Ramayana epic and starring superstar Prabhas, is scheduled to hit theatres on June 16. However, it appears that another Ramayana adaptation is also expected to make its way onto the silver screen soon. One wonders why, but then, this epic is such a tale that it could be told numerous times.



It is coming out that renowned director Nitesh Tiwari, known for hits such as ‘Dangal’, and ‘Chhichhore’ has been diligently crafting an intricate script for a new Ramayana movie over a considerable period and that sets us fascinated as to who is going to play Rama, Sita and Ravan.

There have been numerous speculations while some rumours initially suggested Deepika Padukone and Sai Pallavi respectively for the role of Sita, while Hrithik Roshan was also considered for a potential Ravana role. However, now the latest buzz in the minds of film enthusiasts is that Nitesh Tiwari has sealed a deal with Indian cinema’s star couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor for this epic movie. Further adding to the excitement is KGF actor Yash’s probable confirmation to play the mighty character of Raavan. This ambitious project is reportedly being produced by Allu Aravind and Madhu Mantena.

Bollywood folks are saying that an official announcement could be expected around Diwali festivities, and that would be months after the release of Prabhas’ “Adipurush” release. Now that “Adipurush” will come out already, it is also a surprise to see what would Nitesh Tiwari actually carve out from Ramayana, a war tale with Hollywood scale VFX or a love tale of Rama and Sita.