Akhanda to be shot at historical places

Nandamuri Balakrishna is working with director Boyapati Srinu for an interesting film Akhanda. The film unit is excited about resuming the shoot next month. The majority of the film's shoot is wrapped up already. The latest reports confirm that the film will be resumed in July in Andhra Pradesh.

The makers confirmed that the film will be shot at historical places of Gandikota, Kadapa & Chittoor. The director locked the locations and the makers are busy acquiring the permissions for the same. The film unit wants to give an action and visual treat to the fans.

Since this is a third film in the combination of Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu, there are high expectations on this project.

Miriyala Raveender Reddy is the film's producer. The film features Pragya Jaiswal and Poorna as heroines.