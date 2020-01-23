Akkineni Nagarjuna bets his money on movie '83'

Renowned Annapurna Studio and Reliance Entertainment join hands to present the much-awaited film '83's Telugu version. The studio is successfully run by seasoned actor Akkineni Nagarjuna.

The Studio boasts of a glorious 43 years having produced 38 films and bagged 23 awards. "Happy to present the Telugu version of '83.' It is all about the great iconic win in 1983 that has made cricket a religion in India. It is a story that needs to be told and I am proud to present one of the most-awaited films in India and the rest of the cricketing world."

The film '83' traces the iconic win of the Indian cricket team at the 1983 World Cup against West Indies as they made history and picked the World Cup for the first time ever placing India on the Global Cricket Map.

Director Kabir Khan says, "As a filmmaker, I have always admired Nagarjuna for the enormity of greatness he has and having such a superstar's association is a sheer privilege.

With his support, the Telugu version of '83' is surely going to be a hit with the local audience." Ranveer Singh will be seen stepping into the shoes of Kapil Dev in the film.

An Annapurna Studios, Global Cinemas and Reliance Entertainment release slated on April 10, 2020 in Telugu, Hindi & Tamil.