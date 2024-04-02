Live
Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ set to unveil major update today
Icon Star Allu Arjun is all set to enthrall audiences once again in "Pushpa 2: The Rule," directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Sukumar. Sharing the screen with him is the talented actress Rashmika Mandanna.
The excitement surrounding the film reached a fever pitch when the makers teased a significant announcement yesterday. Today, through their social media channels, they have confirmed that the highly anticipated update on "Pushpa 2" will be disclosed today at 4:05 PM. Fans are eagerly awaiting this revelation.
Apart from Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, the movie boasts an ensemble cast including Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Jagadish, and others. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and featuring music by the renowned composer Devi Sri Prasad, "Pushpa 2: The Rule" is slated for a theatrical release on August 15, 2024.