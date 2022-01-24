'Amma' Song From Sharwanand And Amala's 'Oke Oka Jeevitham' To Be Out Tomorrow

Tollywood's young hero Sharwanand always picks unique subjects and treats all his fans with awesome movies. His films do magic on the big screen and thus, movie buffs eagerly await to watch him on the big screens. Now, he is all set to roll us back to the years with his science fiction movie 'Oke Oka Jeevitham'. Well, this movie also has an ensemble case of Akkineni Amala, Priyadarshi and Vennala Kishore. Earlier, the teaser showcased a glimpse of this time machine concept and now, the makers are all set to release the "Amma…" song from the movie.



Sharwanand shared this good news to all his fans through his Twitter page… Take a look!

This poster showcases Akkineni Amala's pic playing the veena while Sharwanand is seen playing the guitar from the backside. This is the first single of the movie and is all set to release tomorrow. Once again Sid Sriram is all set to amaze the music buffs and his fans with his magical voice! Sharing this poster, Sharwa also wrote, "This song will melt your hearts #AmmaSong First single from #Kanam releasing on 26 Jan 2022 at 5 PM".

Oke Oka Jeevitham movie is directed by debutant filmmaker Shree Karthick and is produced by SP Prakash Babu and SP Prabhu under the Dream Warrior Pictures banner. Ritu Varma will be seen as the lead actress and even Amala Akkineni will also be part of this interesting project. Vennela Kishore and Priyadarshi are also roped in to play important roles in this movie. The title of this movie is picked from Manchu Manoj's song from Mr. Nookayya (2012) film. Even Nassar, Jayaditya Kang and Ravi Raghavendra are also part of this movie. Another interesting point about this movie is, Amala Akkineni will make her come back to the Tamil movie after 30 long years as it is being made in Kollywood too with the tile Kanam.