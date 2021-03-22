An extended role for Alia Bhatt in 'RRR'

Tollywood: The shooting of the much-awaited High Budget Pan Indian movie 'RRR' under the direction of SS Rajamouli is currently going on Ram Charan is going to play the role of Allu Sitaramaraju in the movie whereas NTR is playing the role of Komaram Bheem in the movie.

Recently the makers have completed the shooting of climax portions of the movie. A song between Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt still in pending. On the other hand, the makers have decided to have a deadline to wrap up the shooting of the movie. Rajamouli has already announced that October 13th is going to be the release date of 'RRR'. So, the movie unit has to wrap up the shooting very soon. According to the buzz, it seems like the Rajamouli has extended the role of Alia Bhatt in the film. It seems like the director is going to use the craze among the North Indians to get good collections for the movie in other states.

The makers have recently revealed that Alia Bhatt is going to play the role of Sita and also unveiled her first look poster which went viral on the internet. DVV Danayya is bankrolling this project.