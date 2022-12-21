An Intense Glimpse From Kartikeya's 'Bedurulanka 2012' Is Out

Tollywood's young actor Kartikeya Gummakonda is all set to entertain his fans and movie buffs with his latest movie 'Bedurulanka 2012'. The title itself is interesting and it will take us back to 2012 to showcase the story of the lead actor. Off late, the makers dropped a glimpse from the movie and made us witness an intense scene. It looked all raw and the concept is somewhat different.

Kartikeya also shared a new glimpse of 'Bedurulanka 2012' on his Twitter page… Take a look!

Along with sharing the glimpse, he also wrote, "మునుపెన్నడూ చూడని వింతలు విడ్డూరాలతో అతి త్వరలో మిమ్మల్ని అలరించడానికి సిద్ధమవుతున్నాం. Welcome to the World of #Bedurulanka .

In the poster, he looked awesome holding a mass appeal. Amid the picturesque blue sea, he is seen sitting on a boat and smoking! The video showcases a glimpse of the village and makes us go stunned with the abnormal behaviour of the villagers. They suddenly fall on an over-sized plate of biryani. Even Kartikeya is seen dancing and thus the movie seems to be a blend of comedy, action and emotions.

Going with the earlier motion poster, it is all interesting as it holds a clock that makes us witness the 2012 bar and has a couple of religious symbols on it. As the clock runs, the excitement bar is upped! Finally, Karthikeya is seen playing with the golden rings and sported in a sleeveless black hoodie with a winsome smile. He is introduced as Siva and through the poster, it is revealed that he is a complete gamer!

The movie also has an ensemble cast of Ajay Ghosh, Satya, Raj Kumar Kasireddy, Srikanth Ayyengar, 'Auto' Ram Prasad, Goparaju Ramana, LB Sriram, Surabhi Prabhavathi, Kittayya, Anithanath and Divya Narni. It is being directed by debutant Clax and Ravindra Benerjee Muppaneni is bankrolling it under the Loukya Entertainments banner. Melody king Manisharma is scoring the tunes for this movie.