Anuskha, Madhavan onscreen chemistry rocks

Pretty actress Anushka Shetty, who was last seen in 'Sye Raa…' in an important role, is ready with her upcoming release, 'Nishabdam.'

Two days ago, the makers shared the promo of the first film track titled "Ninne Ninne". R Madadavan and Anushka Shetty share amazing onscreen chemistry in melody song "Ninne Ninne."

The duo can be seen deep in love, enjoying each other's cute moments, traveling together and clicking on adorable pictures at some of the most beautiful places in the US.

The melodious song was sung by Sid Sriram and composed by Gopi Sundar. Lyrics written by Bhaskarabhatla Ravi Kumar.

Speaking about the film, 'Nishabdam' Anushka is playing the role of a mute artist. She is paired opposite R Madhavan, who plays a musician.

'Nishabdam' will hit the screens on January 31, 2020 in Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil and English. Touted to be a comeback film for lady superstar Anushka.



