Arjun to fight with Mahesh Babu in 'SVP'?

Superstar Mahesh Babu is working with Parasuram for a mass entertainer titled "Sarkaru Vaari Paata". Recently, look of Mahesh Babu from the film was released along with the release date. The film will be released on 13th January 2022.



Now, the latest gossip in film circles is that Action King Arjun is playing the lead antagonist role in "SVP". The makers staged a hunt for the lead antagonist and names like Anil Kapoor, Aravind Swamy are considered but Tamil actor Arjun is finalised for the character.

Keerthy Suresh plays the leading lady and Thaman is composing the music for the film. Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and GMB Entertainment are bankrolling the film.



