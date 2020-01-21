Asuran remake titled Naarappa in Telugu?

Victory Venkatesh is teaming up with director Srikanth Addala after a long time. The actor and director earlier came up with a film titled Seethamma Vaakitlo Sirimalle Chettu. Now, they are working on the remake of Asuran. Asuran is a huge hit in Tamil and it stars Dhanush in the lead role. Vetri Maran is the film's director. The makers are happy with the things progressing with the pre-production now.

Surprisingly, we came to know that the makers picked Ananthapuram as the backdrop for the movie. Meanwhile, the reports revealed that Naarappa is the title confirmed for this film.

Suresh Babu Daggubati produces the film along with Kalaipuli S Thanu under Suresh Productions and V Creations. Priyamani plays Venkatesh's wife in this movie. More details about the cast and crew will be announced soon.