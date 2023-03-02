Balagam to be Released in Theaters Tomorrow

In recent times, movies depicting rural life and local culture have gained a massive following. These films showcase stories rooted in the lives of indigenous people and their customs. Several Telugu movies, such as C/O Kancharapalem, Cinema Bandi, Palasa, and others, have been made under this backdrop.

Balagam, produced by Dil Raju, is also part of this genre and is scheduled to release in theaters tomorrow. The movie is set in rural Telangana and marks Jabardasth Venu's directorial debut. Most of the updates shared by the filmmakers indicate that the film captures the local language, culture, people, relationships, and other aspects of rural Telangana.

The lead role in Balagam is played by Priyadarshi, who has worked on similar genres before, including Mallesham. Kavya Kalyanram plays the female lead, and Bheems Ceciroleo has composed the music for the film.

Balagam makers held a pre-release screening of the film for select celebrities and members of the media yesterday. Reports suggest that the initial response to the movie has been overwhelmingly positive, with many calling it a must-watch.