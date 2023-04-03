Balagam Triumphs at Washington DC International Cinema Festival with Four Prestigious Awards

Balagam, a film by director Venu yeldandi, has recently made waves in the international film scene by winning four prestigious awards at the Washington DC International Cinema Festival. The film has been recognized for its exceptional direction, acting, and overall narrative.

The film has won four awards in the following categories:

Best Feature Director

Best Actor in a Feature

Best Actress in a Feature

and Best Narrative Feature

Balagam's success at the Washington DC International Cinema Festival is a testament to the talent and dedication of everyone involved in its creation, from the director and actors to the cinematographer, editor, and beyond. It is a film that truly deserves to be celebrated and appreciated by audiences around the world.