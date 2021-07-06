Balakrishna as MNC CEO?

Nandamuri Balakrishna is known for his mass roles and action films. But now, the actor is all set to come up with a different role in his upcoming film.

We already knew that Balakrishna has recently signed a project with director Sriwass and the movie will be the second collaboration of the duo after 'Dictator'.



According to the buzz, Balakrishna is playing the role of a multinational company like Google in the film. The story will revolve around a rich CEO using his wisdom to help society. Some are saying that the story of this film has been giving out some 'Srimanthudu' and 'Maharshi' vibes.



On the other hand, Balakrishna is currently busy with Boyapati Srinu's Akhanda. Balayya Babu is also going to act under the direction of Gopichand Malineni and Anil Ravipudi. More details on the films will be out soon.

