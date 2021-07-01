Balakrishna gives clarity on Akhanda release

Nandamuri Balakrishna and director Boyapati Srinu are working together on an interesting film. Titled Akhanda, the film marks the duo's third outing after Simha and Legend. The film has reached the final stages of the shoot but there is no clarity on the film's release.

Recently, Boyapati Srinu interacted with the media in Tirupathi, where he has given clarity on the film's release.

Boyapati Srinu worshipped Lord Venkateswara and revealed that he is yet to shoot a song, the climax sequence, and some patchworks. The actor revealed that the film's shoot might not happen in Hyderabad because of the rains.

The director is scouting new locations for the film's shoot. The director also confirmed that the film will release only after the pandemic ends completely. He also updated that the film will release in theatres only.