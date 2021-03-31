BB3 Release in May becomes doubtful

Tollywood: Boyapati Srinu and Balakrishna are teaming up for the third time, for an untitled film. The film will be produced by Miriyala Raveender Reddy. Legend and Simha are the earlier two films in the combination. Both films did well at the box-office. Now, the film unit announced that this current film will hit the screens on 28th May. However, there is no clarity on the same.

Boyapati Srinu completed only 40 percent of the film's shoot and given the time he has, it is very difficult for him to finish the movie on time. There are multiple delays ever since he started the film's shoot. The script has been changed in between as well.

The trade buzz is that the film might not hit the screens on time and it might take more time for the film to be completed. However, the makers are confident on releasing the film on time.