‘Bhagavanth Kesari’ musical promotions set to begin with ‘Ganesh Anthem’

The musical promotions of the highly anticipated flick “Bhagavanth Kesari” in the deadly combination of God Of Masses Nandamuri Balakrishna, successful director Anil Ravipudi, and the popular production house Shine Screens is set to begin. Produced prestigiously by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi, the film that has music by Thaman S will have lyrical of its first single- Ganesh Anthem will be released on September 1st.

Thaman S who provided exceptional music for NBK’s last movie “Akhanda” has rendered a perfect album for “Bhagavanth Kesari.” As the title and poster advise, this will be a mass number. Balakrishna appears in a never-before mass avatar in the poster and he is seen beating drums. The energy in the song can be witnessed in his face. We can also see dancers in the poster.

The first glimpse of the movie received a terrific response. Balakrishna was seen uttering dialogues in the Telangana dialect. Kajal Aggarwal plays the leading lady opposite Balakrishna, wherein Sreeleela will be seen in a vital role. National Award-Winning actor Arjun Rampal is debuting in Tollywood with the movie. The film has cinematography by C Ram Prasad, while Thaman S scores the music. Tammi Raju is the editor and Rajeevan is the production designer. V Venkat choreographs the action part. “Bhagavanth Kesari” is gearing up for release on October 19th for Dussehra.