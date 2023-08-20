‘Bhagavanth Kesari’ theatrical business shocks film circles

The upcoming Tollywood movie “Bhagavanth Kesari,” starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, Kajla Agaewal and Sree Leela as the lead actors, is all set to hit the big screens on October 19, 2023. Anil Ravipudi directs this biggie.



The latest information reveals that the entire theatrical business of “Bhagavanth Kesari” has concluded, amassing a business of over Rs. 70 crores. This achievement is the highest ever in the actor’s career. Closing the deal 2 months before the film’s release isn’t an easy feat for any senior hero in recent times.

Arjun Rampal will be seen as antagonist in “Bhagavanth Kesari” and is produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the Shine Screens banner, featuring music composed by Thaman.