‘Bhagavanth Kesari’ trailer: Balakrishna in his element

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming release “Bhagavanth Kesari,” which is directed by Anil Ravipudi is increasing hype with each promotional content released. The USA advance bookings have already opened, and the movie is set for a good opening. The makers conducted a grand event in Warangal, where they unveiled the theatrical trailer.

The trailer starts with Balayya motivating Sreeleela. He wants Sreeleela to get into the Indian army, but she doesn’t like it. Meanwhile, some goons attack Sreeleela, which makes Balakrishna furious. Later, Balayya learns that Arjun Rampal is the one who caused harm to Sreeleela. So, he starts a war against Arjun Rampal. How did he do that? The answers will be found in the film.

Balakrishna is in his element in this 2-minute 43-second trailer. The actor’s screen presence, dialogue delivery, and looks are superb. Sreeleela seems to have got a solid role, and also, it appears that the film will be high on emotional aspects. Arjun Rampal looks stunning as a baddie. Anil Ravipudi balanced both mass and class elements and showcased Balakrishna in a terrific manner.

The action scenes are stunning as well. The best part is Balakrishna crooning his own song from “Legend.” Also, we can see Balayya saying a Hindi dialogue. The visuals are easy on the eye, and the production values are good. Thaman’s background score is fine.

Kajal’s character has not been revealed much in the trailer. Harish Peddi and Sahu Garapati are producing the film under Shine Screens. Bhagavanth Kesari releases on October 19, 2023.