‘Bhaja Govindam’ Lyrical Video Is Out From Kiran Abbavaram’s Reality

Tollywood’s young actor Kiran Abbavaram is all set to entertain the audience with a complete family drama ‘Reality’ this December. As the release date is nearing, the makers kicked-started their promotional campaign with a soothing melody “Bhaja Govindam…”. As announced earlier, Kiran is also directing this movie along with essaying the lead role. Already this young hero bagged a blockbuster with Chennai Love Story this year and now, he is all set to bid adieu to 2026 with another family drama!

As promised, Kiran Abbavaram shared the lyrical video of “Bhaja Govindam…” song on his Twitter page and delighted his fans. Take a look!

Unnanthalo Manaku unnanthalo bathikithe adhe Sukhamu ❤️ Dec 25th 😇 #BhajaGovindam #Reality https://t.co/WvxdXa8jyh — Kiran Abbavaram (@Kiran_Abbavaram) October 22, 2026

This post reads, “Unnanthalo Manaku unnanthalo bathikithe adhe Sukhamu Dec 25th #BhajaGovindam #Reality”. The song highlighted Kiran’s simple yet happy life. He along with his family is seen happily running Anandam Hotel and serving tasty and delicious meals to all the customers. Be it with his family, friends or his village, Kiran completely is seen completely satisfied with his life and is all set to deliver a clean family entertainer to the big screens after so long time!

Even the title promo which was unveiled a few days ago, highlighted Kiran Abbavaram as a hotel owner who serves tasty and delicious meals to all his customers with utmost satisfaction. Well, he is also seen expressing his happiness with his friends after clearing the bank loan! Well, most of us also feel the same happiness when we clear the bank dues or loans, right! So, this time Kiran is all set to showcase the ‘Reality’ of a middle-class hotel owner with this family entertainer.

Reality is being directed by Kiran Abbavaram and has an ensemble cast of Rohini, Sai Kumar and Annapurnamma. Well, this movie is being produced by Sudhakar Chaganti under the Joy Films banner. Another interesting element about this movie is, it is all set to lock horns with Balayya’s Dada and Nagarjuna’s King movies by releasing on 25th December, 2026 on the occasion of Christmas festival.