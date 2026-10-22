India, Germany to strengthen cooperation between industries amid FTA push: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said he held a productive meeting with Germany's Federal Economic Affairs and Energy Minister Katharina Reiche to strengthen cooperation between Indian and German industries.

Goyal, who is on an official visit to Germany, discussed opportunities in artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, critical minerals, green hydrogen, renewable energy, energy storage, and resilient supply chains, as well as increased investment in India's industrial and digital ecosystems.

"We also exchanged views on how the India-EU FTA will prove to be a gamechanger that would help businesses in both India and Germany realise their full potential," he said.

Accompanied by representatives of around 100 businesses and startups, the Commerce Minister began his official visit to Germany and the Netherlands from October 22–27 to deepen India’s strategic economic partnerships, expand bilateral trade, and advance industrial and technological collaboration with the two countries, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.

During the German leg, Goyal is set to participate in the Berlin Global Dialogue, engaging with international policymakers and global business leaders to highlight India’s macroeconomic stability, manufacturing capabilities, and pivotal role in building resilient global supply chains.

On the sidelines of the summit, the minister was to hold high-level bilateral meetings with the German Federal Economic Affairs and Energy Minister and the Economic and Financial Policy Advisor and G7/G20 Sherpa at the Federal Chancellery.

The meetings will focus on strengthening bilateral trade and investment corridors, accelerating technological and industrial cooperation in advanced engineering, green mobility and clean technology, and exploring market access and investment avenues arising from the ongoing India–EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations.

During the Netherlands visit, the minister will lead comprehensive government-to-government (G2G) engagements in The Hague, holding bilateral ministerial meetings with the Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate and the Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation to explore expanded trade channels and green transition initiatives.

The visit will also encompass key discussions with the King’s Commissioner of North Holland and members of the Dutch Parliament’s committees on foreign trade and European affairs.



