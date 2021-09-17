Bheemla Nayak: Rana Daggubati's Blitz Of Daniel Shankar Will Out On September 20

It is all known that Rana Daggubati and Pawan Kalyan starrer Bheemla Nayak movie is the most awaited movie of the season. Being a multi-starrer and having 2 ace heroes of Tollywood under one screen, there are many expectations on this film. The makers are leaving no stone unturned in their digital promotions and already created a buzz unveiling the promo of Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak character. Now, they are all set to create noise once again on social media with the 'Blitz of Daniel Shankar'.



Rana Daggubati also dropped the new poster from this movie and made his fans await for the release of his character poster…

Rana Daggubati is seen from the back in this poster sporting in a golden-brown kurta and pancha. The 'Blitz of Daniel Shankar' will be out on 20th September and will showcase a glimpse of Rana's character in this movie.

Well, this movie is the remake of the Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum. According to the sources, Rana Daggubati will reprise the role of Prithviraj and Pawan Kalyan will mimic Biju Menon's role. Although Pawan's character Bheemla Nayak is revealed, Rana Daggubati's characterization who is essaying the role of Daniel Shankar is still not revealed. Pawan will be seen as a super cop in this movie which is being helmed by Saagar K Chandra of Appatlo Okadundevadu fame and ace director Trivikram is penning the dialogues for this most-awaited movie. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is producing the movie under the Sithara Entertainments banner.

Bheemla Nayak will be released on 12th January 2021 on the occasion of the Sankranthi festival…