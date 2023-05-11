Bhuvana Vijayam Movie Completes Its Censor Formalities As The Movie Is All Set To Hit The Theatres Tomorrow

Tollywood’s ace comedians Suneel and Vennela Kishore are all set to hit the theatres tomorrow with a hilarious entertainer ‘Bhuvana Vijayam’. As the release date is nearing, the makers already dropped the hilarious trailer which showcased a glimpse of an emotional angle of the movie. The movie also completed its censor formalities and the makers shared this good news through social media. The movie bagged ‘U/A’ certificate and ahead of the release, they also unveiled a new poster which raised the expectations on the movie.



The poster showcased the ensemble cast of the movie who posed with different expressions.

This is the animated poster of the ensemble cast which highlighted Vennela Kishore and Suneel faces.

This is the censor certificate which reveals that the movie bagged ‘U/A’ certificate.

Going with the earlier released trailer, it starts off with two Yama doothas who come from the world of hell to take the soul of Dhanraj land in Sunil's office to collect a few other people also along with them. Then it is shown that director Goparaju Ramana asks the writers who are waiting to narrate a story one by one. But then feeling star Sunil enters the scene and is seen arguing with other characters. But at the end, we witness some emotional scenes and the lead actors also pray to God to save Perumal's daughter. So, we need to wait and watch to know the main plot of this confusing drama. It has an ensemble cast of Srinivas Reddy, Vennela Kishore, Viva Harsha, Bigboss Vasanthi, 30 years Pruthvi and Dhanraj.

Bhuvana Vijayam is directed by Yalamanda Charan and produced by Kiram & VSK under the Mirth Media and Himalaya Studio Mansions banners. It will hit the theatres on 12th May, 2023…