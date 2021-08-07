Big offer for Bigg Boss Beauty

Divi Vadthya who appeared in a minor role in Mahesh Babu's 'Maharshi' shot to fame with Bigg Boss season 4. After that, the actress has been getting so many interesting OTT offers and the actress recently appeared in a limited Telugu series 'Cab Stories' which premiered on Spark OTT.

As per the latest buzz, Divi has bagged yet another opportunity from the OTT platform. It seems like she is on board for a web series that is being presented by director Kalyan Krishna of the 'Soggade Chinni Nayana' film.

It seems like Kalyana Krishna is also providing the script for this web series as well as producing and presenting the film. His associate Naveen Gandhi will be wielding the megaphone for this project.

More details regarding the same are still awaited.