Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Divi drops Bigg Bomb on Lasya!

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: As we have earlier reported, it is Divi Vadthya who was eliminated from the Bigg Boss house on the Sunday episode. The show completed a run of seven weeks successfully and also completed the milestone of 50 episodes. At the end of the seventh week, it is Diva who came out of the house, after receiving fewer votes.

For the seventh week, Noel, Divi, Monal, Abhijeet, Ariyana, and Avinash are in the nominations. Divi has been showing less interest in the game which has been an open secret to everyone. She stopped taking some tasks seriously as well. Whatever it may be, she has been eliminated from the show now.

Interestingly, Divi dropped the Bigg Bomb on Lasya, before leaving the house. According to the Bigg Bomb, Lasya will have to cook for the entire house, for a week. She accepted the same and picked Abhijeet as her assistant.