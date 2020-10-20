Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Ariyana's sacrifice to Mehaboob!

Bigg Boss Telugu 4: The nominations procedure in the seventh week took place in an interesting manner. It is more or less a sacrifice task. Bigg Boss divided the inmates into six groups and asked them to discuss about nominations among themselves. Ariyana and Mehaboob were divided into a group.

Among the 6 groups, this pair took a lot of time to decide on the nomination. All the other pairs took a less time in making a decision. Both Ariyana and Mehaboob argued with one another to take a call on the same. Ariyana asked Mehaboob to help her with the nominations as he is strong but Mehaboob denied the same. As a result, with no other option left, Ariyana took the decision to nominate herself.

But, this has earned respect for Ariyana in the Bigg Boss house. We have to see if she will stay in the house by the end of the week.