Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Lobo gets caught smoking again

Bigg Boss Telugu 5: The season 5 of Telugu biggest reality show Bigg Boss is currently going on with high TRPs. Lobo is undoubtedly one of the fun contestants in the Bigg Boss house this season.

We've already seen that all the housemates have acknowledged that Lobo is the best entertainer in the house. Also, Lobo is a smoker. In previous episodes, Lobo spoiled his health and fell unconscious in the Bigg Boss house due to his smoking problems. But after recovering, he promised that he will not smoke in front of the cameras. He said that he will not smoke again. But in yesterday's episode, Lobo is seen taking a puff of his cigar which shocked the audience.

The fans are disappointed to see Lobo smoking again. On the other hand, Lobo is not in the nominations this time. He played the role of an event manager in the captaincy contenders task. We have to wait and see who will become the next captain of Bigg Boss house after Viswa.