Bigg Boss Telugu: Housemates target Sohel Ryan

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Syed Sohel Ryan turned the thief in the Bigg Boss house. Sohel has been stealing the coins of all the other inmates during the coin collection task. Sohel stole the coins of Amma Rajasekhar, Sujatha, Noel, Harika, Avinash, and others. He teamed up with Mehaboob and played it very clearly. Sohel Ryan wants to win the game and he has been telling the same to everyone. Ariyana too supported him in the beginning.

However, after a point, Sohel Ryan has lost his temper and picked an argument with Abhijeet again. In the process, the housemates ganged up against him during the next level of the coin collection task. Sohel Ryan too did not like the inmates ganging against him which he expressed openly. We have to see if he wins the task this week to become the captain of the house.