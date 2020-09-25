Bigg Boss Telugu: Noel sent to the prison

Bigg Boss house, for the fourth season. Noel is also the captain of Bigg Boss house, for the current week. Interestingly, he has now taken a punishment from Bigg Boss. Noel was picked as the worst performer in the Bigg Boss house during Ukku Hrudayam task. Noel Sean is one of the top contestants in thehouse, for the fourth season. Noel is also the captain of Bigg Boss house, for the current week. Interestingly, he has now taken a punishment from Bigg Boss. Noel was picked as the worst performer in the Bigg Boss house during Ukku Hrudayam task.

Bigg Boss sentenced jail to Noel and he is going to stay in prison for sometime now. Bigg Boss also passed strict instructions to the inmates that they should not send any separate food or drinks to Noel until a further order comes up in the house.

Noel is not disturbed with the punishment but he is extremely confident. He picked himself to be the worst performer as he felt that he was the reason for his team ending up on the losing side.