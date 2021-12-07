Bigg Boss winner Kaushal impresses with his new movie teaser!

Kaushal Manda who started his career as a model and acted in a couple of TV serials shot to fame with 'Bigg Boss' season 2.

The actor became the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2. Kaushal who hasn't got any movie offer in recent times finally played the lead role in an upcoming film, 'Athade Aame Priyudu'.

Comedian turned hero Sunil is also playing a lead role in the film. The recently released teaser of the film has been grabbing the attention of the audience. Based on the novel penned by Yendamuri Veerendranath, the film is touted to be a thriller. The producers are claiming that the film will have so many twists and turns which keep the audience hooked.

Ravi and Ram Thummalapalli are bankrolling this project. More details about the film are awaited.