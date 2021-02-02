Bold liplock in Uppena?

Vaishnav Tej is the new hero from the Mega family who is set to make his debut in the film industry. The actor has been working on an exciting film with Krish already, even before the release of the debut. Titled Uppena, the film is hitting the screens on 12th February. As per the latest reports, Vaishnav Tej has done a bold liplock scene in the film which will remain one of the important scenes in the film.

Krithi Shetty is the young heroine, making her debut with the film. The chemistry of Vaishnav Tej and Krithi has already impressed everyone big time. Now, with the talk about liplock doing rounds on the internet, we have to see how things will work at the box-office.

There are also rumors that the film unit spent a bomb on the film. It will be a big task for the makers to reach the breakeven point. Let us hope that the film becomes a big hit at the box-office.