‘Bro’ slows down on Monday; makers started post-release promotions
“BRO” is a film that has been talked about ever since it was released. Pawan Kalyan’s fans are super happy to see their favorite hero in a superb avatar after a long time. The film opened on a strong note and posted a healthy total of over 50 crores in its first weekend. But the film has slowed down on a key Monday as the occupancy went down in many areas and that is not a good sign for the makers.
The next three days are crucial as the film needs to breach the 90 crore mark to be in the safe zone. To keep the film in the news, the makers have started post-release promotions as Sai Dharam and a few others will tour various parts of Andhra Pradesh today.Samuthirakani has directed this film which has Ketika Sharma, Priya Prakash Varrier, and Rohini in key roles. We need to see how much will the film make in the days to come.