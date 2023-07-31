‘Bro’ success celebrations highlights

Following the stupendous response from audiences for the latest box office release “Bro.”The film unit had success celebrations in Hyderabad on Monday. Speaking at the occasion, the director of the film, Samuthirakani said, "We are standing before you all after coming up with a good cinema. We have spoken enough all through the promotional campaign, now it's time for the audience to speak. I want to hear more from fans and audiences after watching Bro, Thank you, everyone."

Produced by People Media Factory in collaboration with ZEE Studios, Bro is written and directed by Samuthirakani. Trivikram penned the screenplay and dialogues for the film which was released in cinemas last week on July 28.

Speaking during the event, Sai Dharam Tej said, "I would like to say a small thing about time. Raja Chembolu and I were batchmates when we first started our journey of learning about acting in an institute. Now the time has united us. We both shared screen space here in the film “Bro.”Samuthirakani's greatness can't be described in one word. Starting his career as a small screen director, he reached the stage to handle a star like Pawan Kalyan. And talking about the music by Thaman, I didn't like the comments coming from audiences initially. But the rerecording was amazing. And the single that came at the end was very good. I am happy to find a friend like him."





Producer of Baby, SKN, who attended the event as the Chief Guest said,"I can recall my days as a diehard fan of Pawan Kalyan sitting in the gallery and waiting with bated breath to catch his glimpse. But attending the success of Kalyan garu's film is an honour that I got. Thanks, everyone for inviting me. After watching Bro, for the first time, we happened to see each other's faces while having dinner that night. We usually keep scrolling through the phone while having a meal. But that night was different. That was the impact of Bro. A few films are entertaining and a few are message-oriented. But Bro has both entertainment and a message. It made us realise the value of time.”



Senior filmmaker Maruthi said, "Like everyone, I too thought Pawan Kalyan would play a guest role in the film. But within minutes, a miracle takes place. It was so mesmerising watching the vintage Pawan Kalyan on the big screen. There is so much depth in the writing. After the first half, I thought my friends would say something or comment on the film. But I stood up immediately not listening to anyone. Every frame is amazing. Music scored by S Thaman is amazing."





Filmmaker Chandu Mondeti said, "I think Samuthirakanigaru is a more fantastic writer and director than an actor. I request you to direct a movie like “Bro” at least once in every 2 years. I used to watch every movie that you have directed so far in Tamil. But I didn't watch “VinodhayaSitham,” I thought since Pawan Kalyan garu along with Sai Dharam Tej is being featured in the film, what's the need to watch the original? So I waited to watch ‘Bro’ on the big screen. I was very moved by the story. Basically, I am not someone who would react emotionally to good or bad. I felt so emotional while watching Bro."



Director Bobby said, "I congratulate everyone for giving a blockbuster success ‘Bro’ to entie Telugu audiences. At a time when the whole world is thinking selfishly, Kalyan garu gives his time for the people. There is no single penny he gets from it. But I came here to thank Kalyan garu who is always at the service of people.

Filmmaker Gopichand Malineni said, "Everyone who attended the event is so close to me. First of all, I congratulate everyone who is part of Bro. You have given a good movie to Telugu audiences. Samuthirakanigaru keeps saying that he came from a remote location somewhere in Tamil Nadu. He used to keep saying that the film industry has given a lot to him and recognised him. In return, we need to give something back to it. His thoughts are as pure as his soul. That could be the reason why he was able to bring a good message to society with Bro."





Sriwass said, "Every meeting that I had with Samuthirakanigaru was a feel-good moment for us. He transformed the same onto the screen. Very neatly he handled the project. I was there with the film from day one. I knew the background of the project. Trivikram has done a great job with his screenplay and dialogues. Bro stands to be a trend in the Telugu film industry because it proved how a small and sensitive subject is conveyed through a star hero. Bro will pave the way for the new concepts in the future."



Producer TG Vishwa Prasad said, "As I said previously, I am very happy to bring Bro to audiences as our 25th movie from People Media Factory. As I said last time, Samuthirakanigaru was behind the completion of the project in a very quick time. Trivkiramgaru has done a great job by providing dialogues and screenplay.

S Thaman said, "I am ever grateful to the Powerstar all my life. Because Vakeel Saab, Bheemla Nayak, Bro and tomorrow OG. He made my life. Before AravindaSametha and after it, he changed my life. I have known Samuthirakani for the last 22 years. I happened to score music for his television serial back in those days. I would say he is a son of soil. Very pure, simple yet so profound. I feel so great to have him here and work on a project like Bro."

Arman said, "After watching Bro, people started calling me Amara SilpiJakkana. I am also enjoying the response from the crowd. First of all I would like to thank Samuthirakani for taking me into the project. I wish Bro would reach out to the public."





Raja Chembolu said, "I would like to first thank Samuthirakani, the director of ‘Bro,’ for offering a good land which has been getting good response all over. Being an actor and director, you made our work very easy. I have known Sai Dharam Tej for the last 13 years. He is one of the most humblehuman being I've seen. After I called on Teju to congratulate for the success of Virupaksha, he said, 'Congratulations to all of us. To everyone in the industry.' He is the person who wants everyone to grow.”



Prudhvi Raj, who made a cameo appearance in Bro, recalled his association with Sai Dharam Tej in the film 'Winner'. Speaking about his character in Bro, Prudhvi said that he didn't assume that the role he had played would be praised by audiences. "Pawan Kalyan is a roaring lion. I have earlier worked with Powerstar for the films “AtharintikiDaaredi,”“Katamarayudu,”“Gabbar Singh” and “Bro” is the fourth one. Samuthirakani gave such a beautiful message through “Bro.” My wife would keep on pestering me about why I kept my clothes piling up in the wardrobe. After knowing the essence of time, I realised how important it is to enjoy small things in life. I thank Samuthirakani for showing human relations so perfectly. The senior citizens too started praising the story.

Lyric writer KasarlaShyam said, "When Pawan Kalyan garu entered the film industry, he was just a younger brother of Chiranjeevi garu. Then he earned the name Powerstar. Then as a Jana Sena leader. Now he is “Bro” to the current generation. Now he is being owned by everyone in Telugu States. The credit goes to Samuthirakanigaru."

Zee Studios Prasad said, "We have seen fans whistling and roaring in theatres while watching Pawan Kalyan on the screen. And we have also seen how the message is subtly conveyed in the second half. That is possible only with director Samuthirakanigaru."

Ketika Sharma said, "I just have a lot of thank you’s in my heart. I am grateful because I am part of this wonderful project Bro. I thank Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej and the entire cast and crew for their efforts. I thank producer TG Vishwa Prasad garu for offering me the role."